For women: 6 healthy ways to keep your body in shape while pregnant

And if you choose healthy foods and opt for a light but regular workouts, you can even get in better shape while pregnant.

We gathered some easy and doable tips that can help you stay fit during pregnancy. Read on to find out.

Sit up by rolling to the side

As your belly gets bigger, it’s nearly impossible to prevent the separation of abdominal muscles. This happens because of the pressure of your growing baby and all the hormonal changes your body undergoes during pregnancy. Although this separation is harmless, it may cause some discomfort and leave a ’bulge’, making your belly appear bigger. To avoid further abdominal separation, try rolling onto your side when you get out of bed or sit up.

Keep your water bottle within reach

Drinking enough water is essential for your overall health and can help you keep your weight under control. Staying hydrated is especially important during pregnancy because water helps to form the placenta. If you’re struggling to drink enough water, buy a bottle you enjoy drinking out of and take it with you wherever you go.

Avoid the “eating for two” mindset

Although it may be hard to control your pregnancy cravings, you shouldn’t double your normal caloric intake. While it’s tempting to think you can eat anything and everything just because you’re pregnant, you’ll still have to lose that baby weight after you’ve given birth. In fact, you only need about 300 calories per day above your normal intake starting from the second trimester of your pregnancy.

Eat your largest meal at lunchtime

Pregnancy can be exhausting, and we totally understand why you might be feeling extremely hungry at night. But in order not to pack on unnecessary pounds, it’s better to eat your largest meal at lunchtime. Sticking to healthy and nutritious lunch and light dinner may help you easily manage your weight gain.

Carve out time to exercise

Being pregnant doesn’t mean you have to spend your days lying on a couch, no matter how tempting it may sound. Light and regular exercise will help you boost your mood and keep your weight in check. Although some activities, such as basketball or hot yoga, aren’t recommended during pregnancy, you can enjoy walking and other low-impact exercises.

Skip the sugary drinks