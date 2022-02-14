For women: 6 things that are normal for your vagina

All women should be concerned about their vagina. But, there are certain things it does normally.

While it depends somewhat on a woman’s age, the vagina generally has an acidic pH, contains rich quantities of beneficial bacteria that help fend off infections, and is naturally lubricated.

There are many myths associated with your vaginal, But, there are certain things it does normally. See the list below:

Vaginal discharge

Discharge is the part of the natural lubrication that makes sex feel better than it would be otherwise. You should know that your discharge might be based on various factors like the cycle, birth control, and even sexual activity. But, if the discharge is bloody or cottage cheese-like then it can be due to a yeast infection.

The shape and size of the vagina change while aroused

If you are having sexual intercourse and get turned on, you will notice a strange thing that is absolutely common. Vaginal tenting is a common occurrence. During arousal, you will feel relaxed and the vagina will get wider. The uterus gets pulled upward, and the cervix position is changed. Thus, this will indicate that a woman is ready for intercourse.

The vagina is a self-cleaning organ

Douching is not recommended at all as the vagina is a self-cleaning organ. This is a known fact and you don’t need to do anything extra to take care of it. Douching is dangerous for the vagina and raises the risk of infection. It may alter the pH and rid the vagina of important healthy bacteria.

The vagina changes after birth

It is absolutely a no-brainer. There will be changes in the appearance of the cervical opening. It can become curvy from a dot and will close and continue doing the same. You need not fear at all. Embrace it the way it is.

The vagina isn’t uniform

Yes, you have heard us here! Your vagina is a shape-shifting and dynamic organ. You will be shocked to know that the inner two-thirds of the vagina tends to act differently from the outer third. Weird right? But, normal for your super vagina.

Orgasms tend to help relieve pain