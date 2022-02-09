For women: Here's the simplest and safest way to wash your vagina

You don’t have really need to wash your vagina thoroughly. Because your vagina has the power of self-cleansing. And that’s why it needs minimal care, but in the right way because a minor mistake can lead to infection or other problems.

Here’s the right way to wash your vagina:

Use only warm water to clean your vagina.

Don’t put anything inside your vagina. The vagina is the canal on the inside.

Nothing goes inside, not even water.

With the rest of the cleaning situation. What you can do is go around with a clean finger, go between the lips, the big lips, and the small lips, clean around them.

Clean the clitoral hood.

Don’t stick your fingers in, no matter what.

You can also clean around your bum because that’s important, but don’t bring your bum cleaning hand in the front.

Follow these tips to keep your vagina clean and safe:

Avoid using fragrant soap and scented intimate washes.

Ensure to keep soap away from the vaginal opening.

Always use warm water to clean it because it helps to kill bacteria.

Wash from front to back to avoid the risk of bacterial infections.

Say no to douching.

Avoid wearing fabric clothes such as satin, silk, and polyester. Instead, wear cotton clothes and change them regularly.