For women: Here's what happens to your vagina if you wear wet underwear

While it may be good to wear underwear, wearing wet underwear possesses a high risk of bacterial growth, poor odour, itching, and other unpleasant side effects.

The wetness can come from not wiping yourself well after a bath or after a poop session, urinary incontinence, sweat or even excess vaginal discharge.

Below are some risk factors of wearing wet underwear and how to maintain overall underwear hygiene:

Damp underwear can cause vaginal irritation, redness, or rashes.

It can also lead to unpleasant things like yeast infections in the vaginal area.

Due to the infection, you may experience inflammation of the vagina, redness, intense itching, and pain during urination, or sex.

This condition is quite common but damp underwear can increase the risk for you because moisture allows the bacteria to grow at a faster rate.

If you don’t change the wet underwear, that wetness down there can also mess up your pH balance.

How to maintain proper vagina hygiene

Innerwear or underwear is an essential component of good hygiene and maintains the health of your vagina. So, regardless of the type of underwear you prefer, comfortable cotton briefs or something fancier. You should be aware that it can have an impact on your vaginal health.