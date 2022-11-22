Amidst cheery-picking the right gym apparel, stepping into your workout shoes and gearing up for that hour of the day, you also wish to look your best and fresh the entire time you spend at the gym.
For women: Here's what wearing makeup to the gym can do to your skin
It’s always fun to carve out time for gym sessions.
Most women tend to commit the common mistake of wearing makeup to the gym. But, do you ever hit pause to contemplate this decision of yours?
It might sound like a weird question, but the answer to this is no.
It is surely worth taking into consideration what the mix of sweat and makeup can do to your skin.
Here’s why wearing makeup before the gym may not be best for your skin:
- Can get trapped in your skin
When you exercise, you sweat and then whatever is on your skin can get trapped. Then, as your pores enlarge to release sweat, those particles can enter the pores, causing more pimples and blackheads. So, experts reckon to keep away from concealers, BB creams, foundation and power of any sort before your everyday gym time.
- Makeup along with heat and sweat isn’t a great mix
When you do extensive workouts, your body gets heated up and your sweat glands produce more sweat. It’s the worst time to have any makeup on your pores at that moment. It can lead to various skin issues and spotting. So, make sure you instead cleanse your face with a mild cleanser, followed by a toner. Make sure you use an oil-free lotion to finish up.
- Clogged pores can cause zits
Your makeup layer can clog those open pores and can cause annoying acne. All the makeup, dirt and sweat find their way back into those pores, leading to pesky zits. Makeup gives bacteria something to stick to, making it more likely to seep into your pores.
So, it’s best to refrain from wearing makeup when exercising as foundation-combined oil is the best recipe for disaster!
- Can give way to blackheads
Gyms are breeding grounds for bacteria. Alongside getting acne, your open pores can also lead to the development of blackheads.
