RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For women: Here's what wearing makeup to the gym can do to your skin

Berlinda Entsie

It’s always fun to carve out time for gym sessions.

Lady at the gym
Lady at the gym

Amidst cheery-picking the right gym apparel, stepping into your workout shoes and gearing up for that hour of the day, you also wish to look your best and fresh the entire time you spend at the gym.

Recommended articles

Most women tend to commit the common mistake of wearing makeup to the gym. But, do you ever hit pause to contemplate this decision of yours?

It might sound like a weird question, but the answer to this is no.

It is surely worth taking into consideration what the mix of sweat and makeup can do to your skin.

Here’s why wearing makeup before the gym may not be best for your skin:

  • Can get trapped in your skin

When you exercise, you sweat and then whatever is on your skin can get trapped. Then, as your pores enlarge to release sweat, those particles can enter the pores, causing more pimples and blackheads. So, experts reckon to keep away from concealers, BB creams, foundation and power of any sort before your everyday gym time.

  • Makeup along with heat and sweat isn’t a great mix

When you do extensive workouts, your body gets heated up and your sweat glands produce more sweat. It’s the worst time to have any makeup on your pores at that moment. It can lead to various skin issues and spotting. So, make sure you instead cleanse your face with a mild cleanser, followed by a toner. Make sure you use an oil-free lotion to finish up.

  • Clogged pores can cause zits

Your makeup layer can clog those open pores and can cause annoying acne. All the makeup, dirt and sweat find their way back into those pores, leading to pesky zits. Makeup gives bacteria something to stick to, making it more likely to seep into your pores.

So, it’s best to refrain from wearing makeup when exercising as foundation-combined oil is the best recipe for disaster!

  • Can give way to blackheads

Gyms are breeding grounds for bacteria. Alongside getting acne, your open pores can also lead to the development of blackheads.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

Have you gotten tested for HIV AIDS before {Medicinenet]

How STDs can happen without sex

A threesome is usually exciting [Men'shealth]

Should you take part in threesomes?

Couple expecting a baby

Avoid missionary sex position during pregnancy - Midwife cautions