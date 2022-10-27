RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For women: Here's why you may be having more vaginal discharge

Berlinda Entsie

Although vaginal discharge is normal, it may not be always.

Why you may be having more vaginal discharge
Why you may be having more vaginal discharge

Vaginal discharge is a clear fluid or mucus which comes out of the vagina. It is normal for women to experience vaginal discharge as it is produced by organs like the uterus, cervix and vagina.

Read Also

The quantity and types of vaginal discharge vary from woman to woman and from time to time. Many people find it challenging to distinguish between what’s normal and abnormal. Read more below:

Normal and abnormal discharge

Normal discharge is clear and white and is a sign of a healthy vagina. It can be odourless or have a smell, but it’s usually mild. In the female reproductive system, the fluid is made by glands within the vagina and cervix. It helps to cleanse dead cells and bacteria, preventing infection.

The vaginal discharge also adds lubrication during intercourse.

Abnormal discharge, on the other hand, occurs when you experience the following symptoms:

  • Increase in the quantity of the discharge
  • Foul odour or smell
  • Changes in texture and consistency
  • Change in colour
  • Itching or pain around your in and around your vagina

If you notice any of the above symptoms, it could indicate a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis or a sexually transmitted infection that will require medical treatment. But not all vaginal discharge means you have an infection.

Why you are having vaginal discharge

  • You’re ovulating

The process of an egg being released from the ovary is called ovulation. Your discharge may get wetter, clearer, and stretchier as ovulation approaches. These days, you can also have brown or dark discharge.

  • Arousal

Arousal during sexual intercourse is the sensation of being sexually turned on, which results in vaginal discharge. It thickens and increases while you’re sexually stimulated, which makes it more obvious.

  • Stress or hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalances due to stress or other health conditions, like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), may also cause an increase in the amount of vaginal discharge. Additionally, you can feel vaginal tightness and dryness.

  • Pregnancy

Women experience an increase in vaginal discharge during pregnancy and it’s normal. It helps to protect the fetus from any infections that might travel up the vagina and into the uterus. However, it’s recommended to contact your doctor if there are any significant changes in the volume, colour, or substance of your vaginal discharge.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

The dangers of anal sex [Healthline]

5 Nigerian men talk about having anal sex and its dangers