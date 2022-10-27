For women: Here's why you may be having more vaginal discharge

Vaginal discharge is a clear fluid or mucus which comes out of the vagina. It is normal for women to experience vaginal discharge as it is produced by organs like the uterus, cervix and vagina.
Although vaginal discharge is normal, it may not be always.
The quantity and types of vaginal discharge vary from woman to woman and from time to time. Many people find it challenging to distinguish between what’s normal and abnormal. Read more below:
Normal and abnormal discharge
Normal discharge is clear and white and is a sign of a healthy vagina. It can be odourless or have a smell, but it’s usually mild. In the female reproductive system, the fluid is made by glands within the vagina and cervix. It helps to cleanse dead cells and bacteria, preventing infection.
The vaginal discharge also adds lubrication during intercourse.
Abnormal discharge, on the other hand, occurs when you experience the following symptoms:
- Increase in the quantity of the discharge
- Foul odour or smell
- Changes in texture and consistency
- Change in colour
- Itching or pain around your in and around your vagina
If you notice any of the above symptoms, it could indicate a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis or a sexually transmitted infection that will require medical treatment. But not all vaginal discharge means you have an infection.
Why you are having vaginal discharge
- You’re ovulating
The process of an egg being released from the ovary is called ovulation. Your discharge may get wetter, clearer, and stretchier as ovulation approaches. These days, you can also have brown or dark discharge.
- Arousal
Arousal during sexual intercourse is the sensation of being sexually turned on, which results in vaginal discharge. It thickens and increases while you’re sexually stimulated, which makes it more obvious.
- Stress or hormonal imbalance
Hormonal imbalances due to stress or other health conditions, like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), may also cause an increase in the amount of vaginal discharge. Additionally, you can feel vaginal tightness and dryness.
- Pregnancy
Women experience an increase in vaginal discharge during pregnancy and it’s normal. It helps to protect the fetus from any infections that might travel up the vagina and into the uterus. However, it’s recommended to contact your doctor if there are any significant changes in the volume, colour, or substance of your vaginal discharge.
