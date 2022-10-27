For women: Here's why you may be having more vaginal discharge

The quantity and types of vaginal discharge vary from woman to woman and from time to time. Many people find it challenging to distinguish between what’s normal and abnormal. Read more below:

Normal and abnormal discharge

Normal discharge is clear and white and is a sign of a healthy vagina. It can be odourless or have a smell, but it’s usually mild. In the female reproductive system, the fluid is made by glands within the vagina and cervix. It helps to cleanse dead cells and bacteria, preventing infection.

The vaginal discharge also adds lubrication during intercourse.

Abnormal discharge, on the other hand, occurs when you experience the following symptoms:

Increase in the quantity of the discharge

Foul odour or smell

Changes in texture and consistency

Change in colour

Itching or pain around your in and around your vagina

If you notice any of the above symptoms, it could indicate a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis or a sexually transmitted infection that will require medical treatment. But not all vaginal discharge means you have an infection.

Why you are having vaginal discharge

You’re ovulating

The process of an egg being released from the ovary is called ovulation. Your discharge may get wetter, clearer, and stretchier as ovulation approaches. These days, you can also have brown or dark discharge.

Arousal

Arousal during sexual intercourse is the sensation of being sexually turned on, which results in vaginal discharge. It thickens and increases while you’re sexually stimulated, which makes it more obvious.

Stress or hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalances due to stress or other health conditions, like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), may also cause an increase in the amount of vaginal discharge. Additionally, you can feel vaginal tightness and dryness.

Pregnancy