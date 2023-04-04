ADVERTISEMENT
For women: Here's why you should eat pawpaw during menstruation

Berlinda Entsie

While some foods should be avoided in order to have a less painful menstrual cycle, some foods are also healthy for your period.

Papaya/Pawpaw
According to studies, eating ripe papaya is harmless and does not hurt a woman during her period.

Although pawpaw is hot food, it causes no significant effect on the menstrual cycle. In fact, it is actually safe and beneficial to eat papaya during periods because your body will receive essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals which can make your menstrual cycle smooth and prevent bloating and constipation.

Pawpaw also contains phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, carbs, and proteins. Moreover, it contains a significant amount of flavonoids, which are potent antioxidants, and monounsaturated fatty acids.

Hence, pawpaw is well known to have several health advantages. Here’s how it can help with your menstrual cycle.

  • Regularize your period cycle

Eating pawpaw regularly helps in contracting the uterus muscles. Apart from producing heat in the body, the fruit contains carotene. This substance stimulates or regulates estrogen hormone levels in the body. Naturally, this induces periods or menses more frequently.

  • It improves blood flow

Pawpaw can improve blood flow to the uterus muscles. Also, pawpaw’s carotene content will help you manage pain or cramps.

  • It helps to enhance gut health

By relieving digestion, pawpaw can aid women who suffer from severe cramps and irregular periods. It contains fibre and water content which regulate bowel movement and avoid constipation that is seen during menses. Pawpaw also supports the proper functioning of the uterine muscles. Hence, if you want to consume pawpaw, eat it.

