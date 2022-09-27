RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For women: Why you are having post-period cramping and what to do

Berlinda Entsie

Cramps often begin just before a period starts.

Cramping
Cramping

They can last for the whole period but tend to be worse at the beginning and when the flow is heaviest.

Read Also

You can have some kind of menstruation cramps after a period, but it’s not common.

Cramps caused by anything other than menstruation are called secondary dysmenorrhea. It can be either primary, which means it happens consistently each month during your cycle, or secondary, which means it’s caused by a reproductive disorder and lasts longer than usual.

There are lots of different reasons someone might have period-type pains or lower abdominal cramps after menstruation. This is not usually a cause for concern, but it can indicate an underlying condition.

Here are some situations which may cause post-period cramping to occur:

  • Ovulation

Some women experience a bit of pain and cramping with ovulation. When ovaries release an egg and that egg begins to travel down into the uterus, you are ovulating. This type of cramping occurs between 7 to 10 days after the end of menstruation.

Experts explain that the pain with ovulation tends to occur in women who have shorter cycles or women who experience their period every three weeks or less.

  • Infection

While infections, such as pelvic inflammatory disease or sexually transmitted infection, typically cause a different [more constant] type of pain, cramping is also considered. Oftentimes, infections “are going to come along with cramping, but they may also come along with some abnormal vaginal discharge,” and pain with sexual intercourse

  • Pregnancy

If you experience irregular periods, meaning you don’t get your period at the same time every month or the length of your cycle is not consistent, take a pregnancy test. This is because the bleeding or cramping can represent implantation and not necessarily a period.

  • Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

A urinary tract infection can also cause cramping.

With bladder infection, you also will typically experience pain with urination, as well as blood or slight discolouration of your urine.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Bananas and cucumber

For women: 4 things you should never allow into your vagina

Okro

How okro/okra improves women's sex drive and health

Skin 'bleaching'

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health