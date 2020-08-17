The course is entirely free and aims to increase the knowledge of health care workers to enable them to stay safe, readily screen, isolate and treat suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their line of duty.

Health professionals who take the course will be taught by 10 different experts on COVID-19, and taken through a review of the basic knowledge of information on the pandemic, the appropriate use of PPEs, current recommendations on Testing, imaging and laboratory information, and a study of the current recommendations on treatment and vaccines.

Participants will be given a Free instant and verifiable certificate and earn 2 CPD points already determined by their Council. The CPD points will be automatically submitted to their Council’s on their behalf after taking the course. Medical professionals registered under the medical and dental Council (Doctors, Dentists, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists) will receive 3 CPD points for taking the course.

The online course is hosted by Continuous Education Services (CES), Ghana’s leading provider of online Continuing Professional Development courses (CPDs) and Continuing Medical Education (CME) training in Ghana.

To participate in the course, health workers can visit this link (CLICK HERE) to review it and take a short survey on the “Perceptions and Preparedness of Healthcare Workers Regarding Local infection Prevention and Control Procedures for COVID-19”.

Upon completing the survey, they will receive a single-use voucher code which they will use to access the FREE CPD on the CES online learning platform

Ghana continues to make headway on COVID-19, with over 40,000 recoveries and 231 deaths out of 42,063 confirmed cases. Courses like this are organized by health and research organizations to help workers better identify and deal with cases of the pandemic.