Obviously with her rigours fitness routine and profession, one would expect Chified, the Super Eagles player to be a bit buff. But her appearance seemed to have scared a lot of market women.

According to her, she was met with a strange scene when she went to the market with her sister. She said some of the market women refused to sell to her whiles the others who did bargain with her refused to take her money.

A woman has always been perceived to be feminine in her looks. And most at times, female bodybuilders are treated with scorn and ridicule.

But then should one’s appearance not be of their own volition? Should people look at how they look to please others or themselves?

