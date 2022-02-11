From better orgasms to weight loss, here’s why ginseng is good for women

Recent studies indicate why ginseng might just be a magical herb for women of all ages. In fact, upon regular consumption, it is known to show positive results for our mental as well as physical health.

Below are more of its benefits for women:

Helps in weight loss

If your weight gain is stress-driven, then ginseng is here for you. According to a study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative medicine, this herb helps in managing stress by reducing psychological and physiological markers of stress, serum cortisol level, and food cravings. This in turn improves eating habits and paves the road for weight loss.

It acts as a sexual stimulant

The herb is known for providing relief from mental stress and inducing a good mood. This increases the blood flow and helps in enhancing your sexual potency.

Also touted as an aphrodisiac, a study published in the Natural Medicine Journal suggests that it can improve sexual dysfunction in women and can help them achieve orgasms.

A one-stop solution to all your hair problems

Women love hair and stress is the major reason for hair loss. So, regular consumption of ginseng can help alleviate your stress, helping you say goodbye to massive hair loss.

Not only that but superfood hair oils and shampoos have proven to be a great treatment for dry scalp and dandruff. The herb also prevents melanin loss which can save you from the premature greying of your beautiful hair without having to resort to chemicals.

The root of the herb has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties

Many studies suggest that ginseng can also help with vaginal infections, thanks to its antimicrobial properties. In fact, Ayurvedic practitioners suggest the use of the herb for yeast infections.

Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Women are more prone to diabetes because of their physiological structure. Diabetes affects them due to hormonal imbalances, added burden of hormonal fluctuation related to the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and PCOD—amongst other things. Ginseng reduces sugar cravings and helps control the body sugar levels.

Can help a great deal with menopause symptoms