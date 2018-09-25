Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian midwife delivers baby in public transport


Ghanaian midwife delivers baby in public transport

This young midwife helped a woman in labour to deliver her baby safely on a bus to Bolgatanga.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sophia Safia Sulemana

Sophia Safia Sulemana

According to a Facebook post by Mawunyo Bubutor, a midwife, Sophia Safia Sulemana of Kunkwa health center and two nurses delivered a baby on a bus around 3:34 am on September 23, 2018.

In his post, he stated that the expectant mother who was heavily pregnant went into labor during the trip to Bolgatanga. It took the intervention of the medical personnel to save the mother and baby when the bus stopped on the Buipe Road.

Sophia Safia Sulemana

Sophia Safia Sulemana

 

The new mother and newborn were later taken to  West Hospital in the tamale metropolis by her husband.

As the new motto of the Nursing and Midwifery Council reads ‘Standards, Protection and Service’. Many Ghanaians have showered praises on Sophia for great service despite limited resources.

Check the post below:

Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

