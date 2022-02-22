Ginger: 4 best ways to treat dandruff with this root

Because of its antioxidants, it is effective in combating inflammation in the body. This miracle root, on the other hand, could be a great beauty ingredient as well.

Because of its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, ginger juice can be used to treat skin and scalp infections.

Ginger juice can help your scalp regain its health and may even aid with itchy scalp and dandruff. It’s an age-old therapy for dandruff.

So, if you’re tired of spending money on hair products, give this natural remedy a try.

Ginger juice

A potent ingredient with great antifungal and antiseptic properties, using the ginger extract by itself can be extremely beneficial to get rid of stubborn dandruff. Additionally, the juice provides various other benefits, such as improving the pH level and improving blood circulation of the scalp.

A cotton ball soaked in ginger juice can be used to spot treat dry and scaly patches on the scalp. The juice can also be mixed with other actives such as lemon juice, to increase the antifungal benefits

Ginger juice-infused oil

Hair oils have always been a tested and proven substance to increase hair health, and are extremely versatile. In this sense, ginger can be infused in a carrier oil such as essential oils. Therefore, a ginger-infused oil can help keep dandruff at bay for the long haul.

This method is as simple as steeping some ginger along with a carrier oil such as coconut oil. The oil can be preserved for many days. Using it regularly can ward off dandruff for good.

Ginger-based hair rinse

We have all heard of and definitely tested out the immensely popular apple cider vinegar, and rice water hair rinses. But, what would be even more effective, is combining the benefits of apple cider vinegar and rice water with ginger to treat dandruff.

This effective scalp rinse will cleanse out all dandruff from the hair while restoring hair health and shine.

Ginger-based shampoo or cleanser

For those who think applying ginger juice on the scalp might be overkill, a ginger-based shampoo might be the next best bet.