Grapes: The beauty benefits of this fruit are incredible

Not only does it satisfy our taste buds, grapes also serve some amazing benefits for skin, hair and health as well.

Read on to know how eating grapes can benefit your skin and hair:

Protects skin against sunburns

One amazing benefit of grapes for the skin is that grapes are an excellent remedy for sunburns. Whenever we go out in the sun, we apply sunscreen to get protection from harmful UV rays. But no matter what we apply or not, we tend to get sunburns. Grapes are rich in antioxidants that help in offering protection against harsh rays and can also treat sunburns.

Anti-ageing benefits

Grapes are a rich source of antioxidants that help in protecting the skin from the harmful effects of the free radicals which are responsible for the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. Vitamin C present in grapes helps in collagen formation thereby maintaining skin’s elasticity and reversing the signs of ageing.

Make skin tone even

Sometimes our face looks dull and patchy because of the sun tanning. We try a lot of chemical-laden products to make our skin look more even-toned. Now, with grapes in your fruit basket, you need not use those chemical-laden products as grapes can help to even out your skin texture. This is due to the presence of polyphenols in grapes. Moreover, grapes add a natural glow to the skin.

Soften and supple skin

Grapes can offer you soft and supple skin. Grapeseed oil which is a by-product of the winemaking process is rich in vitamin E. Vitamin E helps to battle against free radicals which are responsible for the occurrence of fine lines, wrinkles, dry skin and discolouration. It also helps in retaining the moisture levels of the skin making it supple. Moreover, grape seed oil acts as an exfoliant that helps in revealing healthier and smoother skin.

Can treat hair loss