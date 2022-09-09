RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Hair loss: 4 home remedies to get rid of baldness

Berlinda Entsie

Using a natural way makes your hair follicles stronger, reduces hair fall and stimulates hair growth.

Man with bald head

Hair is a direct expression of an individual’s personality and is often associated with the beauty of a woman.

Loss of hair frightened us and the underlying fear is going bald. Excessive hair loss can be embarrassing and it affects the self-esteem of an individual.

Most products on the market contain chemicals which have adverse side effects.

To be on the safer side, try using these inexpensive and natural means to regrow your hair.

  • Onion juice

This is one of the effective home remedies to cure baldness and has really helped me in controlling my hair loss. So, make sure to moisturize or condition your hair well after the process.

  • Aloe vera and castor oil

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes which boost hair growth by repairing damaged cells in the scalp. Castor oil is an age-old remedy used for maintaining hair health and boosting hair growth. Moreover, it adds volume to hair. The combination of aloe vera and castor oil not only helps in speeding up hair growth but also prevents hair breakage and curbs hair fall.

  • Ginger and garlic

Ginger has nourishing and anti-microbial properties which make it effective in tackling hair fall and stimulating hair growth. It stimulates circulation to the scalp and renews hair follicles. Rich in sulphur, garlic also helps in stimulating the growth of hair from dormant follicles. The presence of coconut milk, oil and honey in this hair pack makes it effective in nourishing hair and repairing hair damage.

  • Egg

Egg yolk offers moisturizing benefits to the hair as it contains natural fats and is considered more beneficial to hair. However, egg whites help in removing unwanted oil and also keep the scalp clean and fresh. So, it is essential to use an egg as a whole to reap the benefits of both. Still, the usage depends on hair types. People with normal hair types should use whole eggs whereas oily hair types can use yolk at the ends and a white portion on the scalp. Dry hair types should use egg yolk as much as possible.

