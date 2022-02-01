Harmattan: Here's how to bath during this season

Bathing is essential, in order to maintain good personal hygiene. It is said to relieve muscle tension, promote blood circulation, boost immunity, remove toxins from the body, and reduce stress.

But it must be kept simple especially in this season.

Here are a few most important things to keep in mind as you open the shower knob:

Water temperature

We all like a splendid hot water bath in winters and the hotter it gets the more we like it. But be cautious of its temperature. One must bathe with warm, not hot water. As hot water strips the skin off its moisture and makes it uncomfortably dry.

Soap/Body wash

Buy a soap or body wash after having read its components well. Select according to your body type and make sure it doesn't have alcohol properties as that will further dry up the skin. Select one with a deep moisturising agent especially for winters.

Oil effect

People of our generation seldom like applying mustard or coconut oil, all over their bodies before bath. Though nothing can beat this, in case you don't want to dip yourself in it, just put a few drops of Olive oil in your last rinse water. This will restore the lost moisture.

Towel dry/Blow-dry

Pat dry with a soft towel don't rub, as your skin remains tender after bath. Many people jump directly out of the bathrooms in front of blowers and try to dry themselves out. This can be immensely damaging to your skin as well as health, cause any sudden changes in temperature always have an adverse effect on our body. Therefore, maintain a normal room temperature and just towel dry yourself.

Moisturise well (Try Shea butter)