Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Have our makeup artists gone crazy with this new look?


Beauty Or Madness? Have our makeup artists gone crazy with this new look?

The new trend is simply drawing one eyebrow beneath your eye finished with eyelash impersonation to give your eye an upside-down look. This look will have you looking like an avatar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Have our makeup artists gone crazy with this new look? play

The avatar makeup

Its 2018 and makeup gurus have invented a new eyebrow trend that is sure to break the internet.

First, we scraped off our lush eyebrows and replaced them with thin black lines. Then not so long ago we thought the wiggly eyebrows were going to be the thing. Unfortunately, it seemed the ladies felt weird with them and so it got ditched. This time am betting this new trend inspired by @nikkietutorials would scare our men away.

 

The trend is simply drawing one eyebrow beneath your eye finished with eyelash impersonation to give your eye an upside-down look. So you end up looking like a sexy dysfunctional eyed creature.

READ ALSO: Outfits men like to see girls wear (Photos)

Just when we thought our Ghanaian makeup comrades will skip this haunting look, the makeup guru @shadesandbrushes dropped her haunted eye look too. I must say at first glance it’s definitely skin crawling but upon closer inspection the exquisite workmanship displayed is admirable.

 

Let’s see how long this look lasts but am sure it’s definitely going to be perfect for Halloween.

WATCH VIDEO OF HOW TO PULL OFF THIS LOOK:

View this post on Instagram

full video up on my channel link in bio!

A post shared by NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 ways to prevent breast cancer Health Tips 5 ways to prevent breast cancer
Health Tips: 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Self improvement: 7 simple ways to live stress-free life Self improvement 7 simple ways to live stress-free life
Beauty Queen: Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins Miss Ghana 2018 Beauty Queen Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins Miss Ghana 2018
Health Tips: 5 foods that are good for your liver Health Tips 5 foods that are good for your liver
Buttocks Wahala: Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods Buttocks Wahala Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
3 Health Tips 5 ways to prevent breast cancerbullet
4 Self improvement 7 simple ways to live stress-free lifebullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
6 Beauty Queen Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson...bullet
7 Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancerbullet
8 Health Tips 5 foods that are good for your liverbullet
9 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon waterbullet

Top Videos

1 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
2 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourselfbullet
3 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
4 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease...bullet
5 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
8 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet

Beauty & Health

Pulse girl
Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks
Peanut butter face mask
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why peanut is good for your skin
Sophia Safia Sulemana
Service To Mankind Ghanaian midwife delivers baby in public transport
Menstruation 6 natural ways to make your periods come faster
X
Advertisement