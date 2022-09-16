Having sex 3 to 4 times a week could reduce risk of prostate cancer - Expert advises

“The reason behind this sounds quite good. If you allow the toxin to stay in there, then the risk of prostate cancer is increased. In time past, the conventional knowledge was that too much indiscriminate sex could lead to prostate cancer because you may pick up a viral infection and you become oncogenic which increases your potential of having prostate cancer. But the new concept seems to have sound reasoning. It hasn’t entered the books yet but is still in the public domain,” he said in an interview at Luv FM.

Prostate cancer is one of the prevalent forms of cancer among men, especially in the black race.

This, according to research, is due to the low levels of vitamin D in black men.

One in four black males is prone to developing prostate cancer with persons having a family history of breast cancer is the most likely to be affected.

Symptoms of prostate cancer include frequent urination, the urgency of urination, reduced urine retention and urine hesitancy.

There is currently no cure for prostate cancer but treatment to reduce its virulence is available.

“Whether herbal or orthodox, there is no medicine that cures prostate cancer. It can reduce its venom. It will kill you over time,” Dr Appiah said.

Dr Appiah is advocating for the treatment of the disease to be added to the national health policy to reduce the cost burden on persons living with the medical condition.

“The cost of investigation and treatment of prostate cancer is way above the pockets of the average Ghanaian and even the affluent ones. If the government has been magnanimous to include cervical cancer in the NHIS then it should do so with prostate cancers,” he added.