Who amongst these 10 beautiful finalists wins Miss Malaika 2018?

Contestants for the 2018 edition of Miss Malaika are geared up for the grand finale scheduled for Saturday, November 3.

The event which will take place at the National Theatre in Accra will see some thrilling performances from Lynx Entertainment record label trio; Kuami Eugene, KiDi and MzVee, and RuffTown Records/MidasTouch Inc leading artiste, Wendy Shay.

Miss Malaika grand finale is expected to host 10 beautiful, young and vibrant Ghanaian women.

Here are the final 10 delegates ahead of the grand finale;

1. Anne

2. Rosetta

3. Afia

4. Gesa

5. Evelyn

6. Jennifer

7. Mariam

8. Ambryia 8

9. Dela

10. Gloria