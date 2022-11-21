RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here are the side effects of drinking hot tea on an empty stomach

Berlinda Entsie

Starting your day with tea is fine but don’t let it be on an empty stomach.

Hot tea

Make sure you eat something before your tea or you can have some nuts with your morning tea.

Studies have shown that having warm water in the morning is not the same as having warm tea on an empty stomach.

According to researchers, all kinds of caffeinated drinks like coffee and green tea, milk tea, and black tea amongst others can react on an empty stomach and it being hot furthers the risk.

Here's why you should not drink hot tea on an empty stomach:

  • Stomach irritation

A study published by Chung S. Yang, a chemical biology professor at Rutgers, has shown that people may experience stomach irritation after drinking strongly brewed tea on an empty stomach. The study also mentions the increased risk of oesophagal and stomach cancers from drinking tea that is too hot which is intolerable on an empty stomach. Also, the strong antioxidants and polyphenols present in tea lead to acidity.

  • Headache

People complain about having a headache if they don’t have tea as soon as they wake up but what if having tea is what is causing you to have headaches? In a research journal published by Taylor & Francis on drinking tea, the author Carolyn M. Matthews mentions that tea can cause nausea and headache, particularly when taken on an empty stomach. It does contain caffeine and can be associated with central nervous system hyper stimulation, such as insomnia, agitation, or tremors.

  • Blocks absorption of nutrients

The presence of polyphenols such as tannin and caffeine can lower the body’s ability to absorb nutrients like iron from food when having too many cups of tea on an empty stomach.

