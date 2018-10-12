Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is why pregnant women shouldn't shave before delivery


Midwives want you to shave before arriving at the hospital when you are due but let's consider the health risks involved.

She is due anytime and waiting to welcome her son. play

She is due anytime and waiting to welcome her son.

(jaylaier)

There are lots of things women need to do to prepare physically and emotionally for giving birth. From eating healthily to pelvic floor muscle exercises and breathing techniques - there all kinds of considerations.

​Many women choose to groom their pubic hair these days, whether it's by waxing or shaving, and some opt to do so ahead of giving birth.

But a midwife has shared her wisdom with BabyCentre UK on why you shouldn't shave or wax before giving birth - and there's a very good reason for it.

READ ALSO: 5 foods to help prevent breast cancer

Dr. Cate Bell, a practicing midwife in Sussex and a hypnobirthing practitioner, said: "Our current advice is that you don't shave or wax your pubic area just prior to giving birth.

"This increases your risk of an infection especially if you have an operative procedure like a Caesarean section".

This is because shaving and waxing actually cause micro-abrasions on the skin's surface which can become infected - which is not something you want to be worrying about if you're about to have a baby.

On parenting forums, there's no shortage of posts from women who want to know what the etiquette is when it comes to pubic hair before birth.

Many wonder whether midwives expect mums-to-be to have groomed because it makes the job easier, or because they feel conscious about having a team of medical staff inspecting the area.

The fact is, your birthing team really will not care what your pubic hair looks like - the most important thing is that you are comfortable.

READ ALSO: 5 foods that are good for your liver

This recommendation, echoed by Cate, came about relatively recently. According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, which aimed to update research about hair removal, significantly fewer infections occur with going natural than with shaving.

So put the razor down, and, if you want to wax, ensure it's done well in advance of the birth.

