Here's why it is absolutely normal to menstruate through your palms and eyes

While speaking in an interview with GTV, the doctor explained that the endometrium tissue is responsible for menstruation which is made up in the womb of a mother. The endometrium tissue joins the tissue responsibility for making the eyes and the palm making blood pour through them.

“What causes you to menstruate is the lining of the womb which we call the endometrium. So that tissue is responsible for you to menstruate in your make up in your mummy’s room. There could be a biological or a genetic error and part of that tissue could join the tissues that are responsible for making your palm making your eye menstruate,” he explained.

The Medical Superintendent however stated that some people have refused to accept the scientific phenomenal because it beats our understanding.

“It is not Juju. The unfortunate thing is that our part of the world, we refuse to accept scientific phenomenal so whatever beats our understanding as Ghanaians then we attribute it to divinity so there is a God interplay,” he stated.

He added that some people damaged their eyes in order to treat this menstruate occurrence, which is a travesty.