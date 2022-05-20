Dr Botchway was speaking during an interaction with Accra based Joy FM.

According to him, “the positions that we assume during sexual intercourse can lead to conditions like hypertension and stroke. The standing position is not recommended."

Adding that “if you stand during intercourse the blood has to move against gravity and it has a rippling effect on the pressure on the heart.”

The CEO of Medicas Hospital, Dr Yaw Osafo, who spoke on the issue also added that “during orgasm, your blood pressure can rise by 20 points, so if your starting point is not right. We’ve all heard stories where individuals have collapsed in a room. We don’t know what happened in the room but we can guess.

“This is simply because your blood pressure can go up by as much as 20 points during orgasm, so make sure that you’re starting right. So sex is not entirely safe. You have to do it under advise,” he said.

Meanwhile, studies have shown that sex is extremely beneficial to our health. Sex activates a variety of neurotransmitters that impact not only our brains but several other organs in our bodies.

According to recent studies, regular sex can provide many boosts to your wellbeing. This is because sex is just like any other physical activity and the benefits it provides can eventually increase your life span. Here’s a breakdown of the top benefits of regular sexual intercourse.