How excessive yawning could be a sign of impending heart attack, others

What is yawning?

A yawn is an involuntary reflex where the mouth is opened wide, and the lungs take in a lot of air. The air is then exhaled slowly. During this time, the eardrums stretch, and the eyes may also close tight, causing them to water.

No thought or action has to be taken to produce a yawn, and the process is similar for everyone. Yawning commonly occurs either before or after sleep, which is why it is usually considered a sign of being tired. Yawning also occurs frequently in people who are doing boring or tedious things.

There is also a social aspect to yawning. Yawning appears to be contagious among humans and other animals, and the contagiousness of a yawn is well documented but hardly understood.

The connection between yawning and heart attack

Commonly yawning is a sign of sleeplessness. But if you keep doing it even on days when you have a sound sleep and are not feeling tired at all, then it can be a symptom of a serious health condition.

Yawning is a mystery in the world of medical science. Several efforts have been made to decode it, but scientists have not gained much success. As per some studies yawning helps to promote blood oxygenation and brain cooling.

It is believed that excessive yawning is related to a vagus nerve, which runs from the bottom of the brain down to the heart and stomach. In some cases, people yawn too much when there is bleeding around the heart. This reflex phenomenon is also linked with stroke.

As per studies excessive yawning may happen before or after a stroke. Other symptoms accompanied with it are numbness, dropping lower face, weakness in the arm and difficulty in speaking. As per health experts, those who yawn too much during exercise, especially on hot days may be at risk of a heart attack.

Other signs of excessive yawning

Yawning is not only linked with heart attack and stroke, but with several other health conditions like:

Brain tumour

Epilepsy

Multiple sclerosis

Liver failure

Body’s inability to control its temperature

​What you should do