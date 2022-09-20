Both men and women look out for aphrodisiacs in order to arouse or increase their sexual response or desire.
How okro/okra improves women's sex drive and health
Ladies, it's time to load up on okro or okra for a better sexual life.
According to research, Okro or Okra is said to be libido-stimulating and is highly beneficial for women and their sexual health.
The edible part of Okro or Okra comes from the seed pods of the plant, and the vegetable is one of the greens that help with sexual well-being for women.
It is rich in Iron, folates, Zinc and Vitamin B, which are all good for the sexual glands. Similarly, it also acts as a natural relaxant since it aids in balancing the libido, thanks to its high amounts of beta-carotene.
Read more to know all the magics okro or okra promote healthy sex in women
- Stimulate appetite
Okro or Okra is a powerhouse of nutrition and it supports bodily function on many different levels. Being an excellent source of fibre, and amino acids, along with vitamins and minerals. Not just that, it also includes both soluble and insoluble fibre. The latter cannot be dissolved by water and helps the food move through the gastrointestinal system easily.
- Treats gonorrhoea (STD), dysentery, and urinary tract infections
The high water content in okro along with its anti-inflammatory properties improves bladder function and flushes out toxins. With all its benefits, it is quite helpful in treating dysentery, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). On the other hand, since it is a diuretic, men who suffer from gonorrhoea can benefit from it as it will reduce the burning sensation while urinating.
- Treats vaginal dryness
Females who suffer from excessive bleeding during their menstrual cycles or endometriosis swear by Okra water. It is made by slicing 3-4 okros, adding water to it, keeping it overnight and then drinking it the next morning. It also helps with vaginal dryness. Okra water is also rich in oestrogen and zinc, which help counter exhaustion and aids in revitalising sexual vigour.
