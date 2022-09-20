How okro/okra improves women's sex drive and health

According to research, Okro or Okra is said to be libido-stimulating and is highly beneficial for women and their sexual health.

The edible part of Okro or Okra comes from the seed pods of the plant, and the vegetable is one of the greens that help with sexual well-being for women.

It is rich in Iron, folates, Zinc and Vitamin B, which are all good for the sexual glands. Similarly, it also acts as a natural relaxant since it aids in balancing the libido, thanks to its high amounts of beta-carotene.

Read more to know all the magics okro or okra promote healthy sex in women

Stimulate appetite

Okro or Okra is a powerhouse of nutrition and it supports bodily function on many different levels. Being an excellent source of fibre, and amino acids, along with vitamins and minerals. Not just that, it also includes both soluble and insoluble fibre. The latter cannot be dissolved by water and helps the food move through the gastrointestinal system easily.

Treats gonorrhoea (STD), dysentery, and urinary tract infections

The high water content in okro along with its anti-inflammatory properties improves bladder function and flushes out toxins. With all its benefits, it is quite helpful in treating dysentery, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). On the other hand, since it is a diuretic, men who suffer from gonorrhoea can benefit from it as it will reduce the burning sensation while urinating.

Treats vaginal dryness