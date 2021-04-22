How to deal with a snoring partner

If you’re not sleeping well, you’re not thinking straight, which can compound the negative emotions that can arise when snoring is a nightly disturbance.

Focusing on the physical and logistical aspects of snoring keeps the non-snoring partner from taking the behaviour personally, and stops the snoring partner from feeling that their night noises are a personal failure.

How do you cope with a partner who snores? Particularly when you both work and you need a good night sleep. Well, not to worry, without sending a dime, you can make your partner overcome snoring.

Find below some tips to help reduce snoring:

Change your pillows

People with allergies are most likely to be snorers, as their nasal passages regularly get congested. To eliminate this, and decrease the severity or likelihood of snoring, dust the house and rooms regularly and replace your pillows every six months. It has also been recommended that you elevate your head by sleeping on a thicker pillow. This will help open up your airways.

Make them sleep on their side

Lying on your back makes the base of your tongue collapse to the back wall of your throat, often causing the snoring sound. Gently roll your partner over on to their side, and place some pillows snugly against their back to make sure they don’t revert to their previous position.

Get your partner to shower before going to bed

Snoring happens when nasal passages are congested. One way to free up your sinuses is to take a long, hot shower and breathe in the steam. Another method is to breathe in steam from a cup of boiling salt water, this has been said to work wonders.

Advise them to avoid alcohol before bed

Your whole body relaxes during sleep, but drinking alcohol can relax your muscles even further, which is not a good thing. When your throat muscles relax too much, your tongue falls backwards into the airway, causing you to snore. Also, stay away from sleeping pills and cough syrups as they too relax your airways causing you to snore.

See a doctor

Snoring could be a sign of a major health challenge. Snoring and sleep apnea have been linked to cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure and coronary artery disease and this increases the risk for heart attack. It’s advisable you see a doctor.

Be understanding