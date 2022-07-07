How to get pregnant fast? Here are 5 tips to follow

Here’s more about how reproduction works (in super simple terms), as well as how to time things and possibly up your odds of getting pregnant.

Have lots of sex—especially during your fertile window

The fastest way to conceive is by having sex. And the more the better. Engage in sex frequently, especially during your fertile window. The key is knowing when ovulation is (the 2-day period when an egg is released to be fertilized). Since sperm can survive in the female reproductive tract for nearly a week, your fertile window is the week or so before (and during) ovulation.

It’s a common misconception that abstaining from sex improves sperm quality, but strategically holding off won’t help you. If having sex more often feels stressful, don’t worry—your chances of getting pregnant are nearly as good if you get intimate 2–3 times per week.

Maintain a healthy weight

Carrying too much or too little body fat is also linked to decreased fertility. Unhealthy eating habits can contribute to obesity, which is associated with menstrual irregularity, missed ovulation, and infertility.

If you’re planning to get pregnant soon and are over or underweight, getting to a weight best for your height and body type can promote conceiving when the time comes. If you’re unsure, a healthcare provider can help you determine what the appropriate range is for you.

Eat a nutritious, balanced diet

Eating a diverse diet full of protein, antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables, and healthy fats is another way to support your fertility and prepare your body for the demands of pregnancy.

While a diet high in trans fats, added sugars, and carbs can negatively affect fertility, eating foods rich in fibre, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids has a positive impact.

Encourage your male partner’s health

Female fertility is only half the picture when trying to get pregnant. Ensuring your male partner is taking care of his health and fertility is vital to getting pregnant sooner rather than later.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and good cardiovascular health—it also increases your chances of conceiving.