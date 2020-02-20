Turmeric has been found to inhibit the enzymes that are responsible for producing melanin (dark pigment) in skin cells. It is also an anti-oxidant and helps to protect your skin against environmental toxins.

Adding turmeric to this gram flour face mask is good for acne-prone skin and can help to lighten any acne scars.

It can also be applied all over the body to remove dark spots caused by the sun and will leave your skin feeling brighter.

You will need:

2 tablespoons gram flour

2 tablespoons of milk (fresh milk, not cream)

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Mix the ingredients well until you have a fine paste and apply to face and neck. Leave the paste on for 20–30 minutes before washing off with lukewarm water.