How to have sex: Here are safe sex practices you should do before getting intimate

Sexual health is fundamental to all people’s health and happiness. When you’ve indulged in the art of love-making, prepping for it with some good sexual health practices can help you to lead a healthy life and have safe sex.

Here are some intimate hygiene practices you should follow:

Shower before sex

Before engaging in sexual practices, it is advisable to clean yourself by taking a bath or shower. However, if things are getting heated up, you can wash and clean genital areas. Wash your hands with soap and water and make it a part of your routine. Maintain oral hygiene. This is to prevent transmission of any infection.

Keep your genitals clean and dry

Your private areas can be cleaned using lukewarm water. Make sure you’re washing your vagina from front to back to prevent infection from harmful bacteria in the anal region. Avoid scrubbing as it can damage sensitive skin. Soap can be used externally, but not inside the vagina. Since the vagina has acidic pH, alkaline soap interferes with it and destroys the endogenous vaginal flora. Avoid douching the vagina using pre-packaged scented products as they can lead to inflammation, irritation and burning.

Wear clean underwear

Your underwear should be loose, comfortable, and preferably made with cotton. The material lets in the air, allowing your private areas to breathe. Cotton also absorbs moisture. It is not necessary to wash your private area after every act of urination. It is advisable to use a tissue to gently wipe the area and make sure it’s dry because wet underwear can make you prone to fungal infection.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Consume a diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly and avoid excessive alcohol and smoking.