How to have sex: These 6 surprising things lower your libido

But, many people feel that sometimes their sexual drive, libido suffers.

Many reasons can cause this issue but here are 6 of those which can be worked on. Here then are 6 surprising activities, habits that lower your libido.

Too much coffee

A morning cup of nicely roasted coffee is fine but if you binge on this beverage a lot then it tends to affect your sex drive! Caffeine gives a boost but it is more for a quickie. When you consume too much of it, your adrenal glands over-function, releasing stress hormones that prevent your sexual functioning.

Degrading yourself

When you undermine yourself, do not see a confident you when you look in the mirror, pull yourself down, your desire to get naked in front of someone, your performance level, all are affected. It dampens your mood, your desires and you question yourself for nothing.

His / her smell

How your partner smells makes a big difference to your sex drive. If he /she does not use deodorant, smells of sweat, food, the last thing you want to do is have sex. It is a major turn off!

Sleep deprivation

Less amount of sleep and rest leads to a lower sex drive. According to a study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, “non-obese men with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) experience lower testosterone levels. This leads to decreased sexual activity.” Insomnia due to stress too can take down your libido as your mind is engaged in negative thoughts. It can lead to sexual dysfunction.

Dirty surroundings

Many people have major issues with dirty surroundings. If you have a dirty apartment, soiled sheets and pillows, a carpet you feel may be full of dirt or bugs now, sex may become the last thing in your lives.

Sugar intake