Always start with clean nails

Start the process by applying a nail polish remover to remove any buildup or natural oils on your nail beds that could create a barrier between the polish.

The remover contains natural oils that will keep the nail polish from actually adhering to the surface of your nails. So, always swipe each nail with remover before applying polish.

Prep Nails with a Base Coat

Nail polish adheres best to nails prepped with a base coat. Use thin coats instead of thick coats for best results. Thinner coats have a lower risk of smudging than thick coats.

Apply three thin coats of polish rather than two thick coats. This cuts down on drying time between coats and there's less chance of bubbles brewing on your nails if they don't dry in time.

Polish your nail tips

When polishing, polish the tip of the nail as well. This helps cut down on chipping. For a touch of class, add a little particles of sparkle help polish cling to your nails, so if you like a shimmery finish, this is yet another reason to go for it.

Apply a clear top coat

Topcoats extend the life of your manicure. You can also use the base coat as a top coat. Brush the top coat on and around the edges of nails as well as an extra seal against chipping.

Allow proper drying time

Nails need about 45 minutes of drying time before you handle any objects or engaging in any chores.

Once the dry time is over, submerge nails in cold water, then apply lotion. This allows for a slippery surface until nails are completely dry.

Keep a top coat handy

To prolong the life of your manicure, apply a top coat every other day.