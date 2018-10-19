Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make a salt scrub at home

Did you know that you can treat a handful of skincare issues with your kitchen ingredients?

There is no need to go to the spa this weekend when you have quality sea and some essential oils at home. Pamper your skin at least twice every month with this simple salt scrub recipe.

Caring for your skin helps to stimulate your lymphatic system.  The lymphatic system is an intricate system of vessels, spaces, and nodes in the body that removes waste from every cell in your body while regulating the immune system.

  • Ingredients

1/2 cup olive or coconut oil

1 cup sea salt

5 to 15 drops of high-quality essential oils like lavender, grapefruit or peppermint.

  • Method

Combine salt and oil in a clean bowl.

Mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon.

Gently tap into the mixture drops of essential oil and again stir.

To use: Simply massage gently into the skin while in the shower, giving yourself a wonderfully invigorating body scrub. Wash off with warm water.

