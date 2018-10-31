How to make an anti-aging grape face mask

news

Widely used for manufacturing wine, grapes are an elixir for our skin. Regular consumption and application of grapes can give us smooth and supple skin.

Adding grapes to your diet prevent skin problems due to a powerful antioxidant is known as resveratrol. Opt to eat the skin of grapes as this is where most of the fruit's antioxidants are found.

Here is how to make the grape face mask

Ingredients

Grapes pulp- 2 tbsp.

Sour cream- 1 tbsp.

Carrot juice- 1 tbsp.

Rice flour- 1 tbsp.

Method

In a clean bowl, mix grapes, cream, rice flour and carrot juice to form a paste.

Apply this face pack on the face and neck and relax for 30 minutes. Rinse after 30 minutes with lukewarm water.

This face mask tightens the pores in the skin and improves the elasticity of the skin.