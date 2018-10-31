Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How to make an anti-aging grape face mask

Like many chronic diseases of the skin, acne is influenced by the foods in your diet.

  • Published:
Grapes for skin play

Grapes for skin

Widely used for manufacturing wine, grapes are an elixir for our skin. Regular consumption and application of grapes can give us smooth and supple skin.

Adding grapes to your diet prevent skin problems due to a powerful antioxidant is known as resveratrol. Opt to eat the skin of grapes as this is where most of the fruit's antioxidants are found.

READ ALSO:5 simple ways to stop vomiting

Here is how to make the grape face mask

  • Ingredients

Grapes pulp- 2 tbsp.

Sour cream- 1 tbsp.

Carrot juice- 1 tbsp.

Rice flour- 1 tbsp.

READ ALSO:What happens when yeast infection is not treated

  • Method

In a clean bowl, mix grapes, cream, rice flour and carrot juice to form a paste.

Apply this face pack on the face and neck and relax for 30 minutes. Rinse after 30 minutes with lukewarm water.

This face mask tightens the pores in the skin and improves the elasticity of the skin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 foods that make you look older 5 foods that make you look older
5 simple ways to stop vomiting 5 simple ways to stop vomiting
Who amongst these 10 beautiful finalists wins Miss Malaika 2018?
Who amongst these 10 beautiful finalists wins Miss Malaika 2018?
4 things you can do to prevent stroke 4 things you can do to prevent stroke
How to make your own baby powder How to make your own baby powder
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches ‘Antwiwaa Kinky’ and 3 other hair brands with funny names Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches ‘Antwiwaa Kinky’ and 3 other hair brands with funny names

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 5 foods that make you look olderbullet
3 4 things you can do to prevent strokebullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
5 Who amongst these 10 beautiful finalists wins Miss Malaika 2018?bullet
6 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volumebullet
7 Vaginal health How women are smoking through their vaginabullet
8 Health Tips 5 food that makes you last longer in bedbullet
9 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
10 5 simple ways to stop vomitingbullet

Related Articles

How to make your own baby powder
World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering
3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots
5 simple ways to stop vomiting
4 things you can do to prevent stroke
5 foods that make you look older

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
4 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut Crease...bullet
5 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet

Beauty & Health

What happens when yeast infection is not treated
Hot peppers
Try these pepper face mask for glowing skin
Honey for skin
How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scars
World Stammering Day
World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering
X
Advertisement