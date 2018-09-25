How to make banana face mask for oily skin

news

Banana contains many powerful nutrients that make it the perfect addition to your smoothie and natural face masks.

Banana is a great exfoliator which helps slough off excess sebum on the skin surface. It also contains and contains moisture, potassium, and vitamins E and C, which all promote clear glowing skin.

READ ALSO: 4 beauty benefits of banana you will definitely love

Ingredients

Ripe banana

Honey

Lemon

Method

In a clean bowl, mash the banana with a fork and add honey.

Stir in few drops of lemon juice and mix thoroughly.

Apply the mask to your face and leave it for about 15 minutes.

Rinse your face lukewarm water and pat dry your skin with a clean cloth.

Follow with your regular moisturizer, if needed.