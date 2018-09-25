Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

How to make banana face mask for oily skin


Beauty Tips How to make banana face mask for oily skin

If you've got oily greasy skin, try this simple banana face mask for a radiant skin.

  • Published:
face mask play

Banana face mask

Banana contains many powerful nutrients that make it the perfect addition to your smoothie and natural face masks.

Banana is a great exfoliator which helps slough off excess sebum on the skin surface. It also contains and contains moisture, potassium, and vitamins E and C, which all promote clear glowing skin.

READ ALSO: 4 beauty benefits of banana you will definitely love

  • Ingredients

Ripe banana

Honey

Lemon

  • Method

In a clean bowl, mash the banana with a fork and add honey.

Stir in few drops of lemon juice and mix thoroughly.

Apply the mask to your face and leave it for about 15 minutes.

Rinse your face lukewarm water and pat dry your skin with a clean cloth.

Follow with your regular moisturizer, if needed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 reasons why your period is so light Health Tips 5 reasons why your period is so light
Diseases you get from salons: 6 diseases you are likely to pick from the salon Diseases you get from salons 6 diseases you are likely to pick from the salon
Beauty Tips: 3 home remedies for a skin rash Beauty Tips 3 home remedies for a skin rash
Heart disease: 6 telltale signs of heart disease you should never ignore Heart disease 6 telltale signs of heart disease you should never ignore
Health Tips: 5 surprising signs you are dehydrated Health Tips 5 surprising signs you are dehydrated
Itchy eyes: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Itchy eyes 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
5 Heart disease 6 telltale signs of heart disease you should never...bullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Health Tips 5 reasons why your period is so lightbullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 5 benefits of drinking honey lemon waterbullet
10 Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice...bullet

Related Articles

Diseases you get from salons 6 diseases you are likely to pick from the salon
Heavy menstrual bleeding 6 reasons why your period is super heavy
Aloe Vera Try this Aloe Vera routine for clear skin
Beauty Tips 5 teeth-staining foods you didn't know
Health Tips 5 drinks that causes bad breath
Health Tips 5 causes and symptoms of cataract
Beauty Tips How to make shea butter cream at home
Health Tips 5 reasons why your period is so light

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
6 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
8 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
9 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see...bullet
10 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet

Beauty & Health

Salmon and avocados
Beauty Tips 5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast
New mom breast feeding her baby
Beauty Tips 5 uses of breast milk apart from feeding babies
Bad habit: Man urinating on the floor
Health Tips 5 causes of frequent urination
Feet care This easy home remedy is the solution to cracked feet
X
Advertisement