How to make coconut oil shampoo for shiny hair

Coconut milk also balances the pH of your scalp, thus keeping dandruff at bay.
You can easily prepare coconut oil shampoo in 5 minutes with the following ingredients.
¾ cup water
½ cup castile soap
2 teaspoon table salt
2 tablespoon coconut oil
2 teaspoon jojoba oil
20 drops coconut fragrance oil
Pour the water in a microwave safe bowl and microwave for half a minute.
Pour in the castile soap and blend gently without making too many suds.
Add the salt and mix well.
Finally, add the oils and stir until well incorporated.
Store this in a squeeze bottle.