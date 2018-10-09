Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make coconut oil shampoo for shiny hair


Coconut milk also balances the pH of your scalp, thus keeping dandruff at bay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The vitamins and essential fatty acids naturally found in coconut oil nourish the scalp and help to remove sebum build-up from hair follicles. Coconut milk also contains vitamin E, a natural preservative, and fats that fight damage and deeply condition your hair.

You can easily prepare coconut oil shampoo in 5 minutes with the following ingredients.

¾ cup water

½ cup castile soap

2 teaspoon table salt

2 tablespoon coconut oil

2 teaspoon jojoba oil

20 drops coconut fragrance oil

  • Method

Pour the water in a microwave safe bowl and microwave for half a minute.

Pour in the castile soap and blend gently without making too many suds.

Add the salt and mix well.

Finally, add the oils and stir until well incorporated.

Store this in a squeeze bottle.

