How to make cucumber honey toner for radiant skin

Cucumber, like many veggies and fruits, is not just for eating. You can drink cucumber juice healthy and beautiful skin, or apply it on your skin directly and watch it work its magic.

Cucumber helps to soothe and soften your skin. It is anti-inflammatory and naturally refreshing. It will reduce redness, puffiness, and help even out your skin tone.

Honey helps to absorb and retain moisture. Honey is naturally anti-microbial and also an antioxidant. It will help to absorb impurities. It also helps treat minor irritations and sunburns.

Use this toner twice daily to help clean and moisturize your skin.

Honey Cucumber Toner

Peel 2 cucumbers.

Blend. Strain and collect the cucumber juice.

Mix 1 tbsp honey into the cucumber juice.

Apply a small amount with fingers or dab with a cotton ball. Store up to a week in the refrigerator.