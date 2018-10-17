How to make detergent at home

Make detergent from basic ingredients in your kitchen.
Why don’t you make your own detergent at home? Save money and get great results after washing.
Washing soda
Borax
Bar soap
Grate the bar soap until finely ground.
In a large bowl, mix 2 parts washing soda, 2 parts Borax and 1 part grated soap. I use 1 bar of grated soap and 1 cup each of washing soda and borax.
Store in closed container. I keep mine in quart or half gallon mason jars.
Use 2 Tablespoons to 1/4 cup per a load of laundry.