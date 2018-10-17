How to make detergent at home

news

There are a lot of detergents on the market with nice packaging but some of them don’t remove stains and leave the clothes smelling amazing after drying.

Why don’t you make your own detergent at home? Save money and get great results after washing.

Ingredients

Washing soda

Borax

Bar soap

Method

Grate the bar soap until finely ground.

In a large bowl, mix 2 parts washing soda, 2 parts Borax and 1 part grated soap. I use 1 bar of grated soap and 1 cup each of washing soda and borax.

Store in closed container. I keep mine in quart or half gallon mason jars.

Use 2 Tablespoons to 1/4 cup per a load of laundry.