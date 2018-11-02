Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make glowing skin smoothie

the quickest way to glowing skin is not in your makeup bag. It’s in your food.

  • Published:
kale, avocado, mango, pineapple smoothie play

kale, avocado, mango, pineapple smoothie

(Healthsomeness)

It’s true, you are what you eat. Instead of spending so much of your income on cosmetics, eat nutritious foods that health and beauty benefits.

The ingredients in our kitchen have everything we need to improve our skin tone. Avocados hydrate the skin, bringing back that glow we all love. Mangos contain carotenoids, which help our skin glow. And pineapples are high in vitamin C, which I’ve learned is key to the production of collagen – giving our skin its firmness and strength.

Spinach or kale, both nutrient-dense superfoods, removing toxins from our bodies. Coconut water is incredibly hydrating and makes skin look more youthful and supple.

This green smoothie actually tastes good and easy to prepare.  Check out the recipe below:

  • Ingredients

1/2 cup plain coconut water

2 frozen ripe bananas, peeled & sliced

1 cup chopped pineapple (frozen or fresh)

1 cup chopped mango (frozen or fresh)

2 cups spinach or kale

1/2 avocado, sliced

1 Tablespoon ground flax or flaxseed oil

  • Directions

Add all of the ingredients to the blender in the order listed.

Blend on high for at least 3 minutes or until smooth.

Scrape down the sides of the blender as needed.

Add more coconut water if it's too thick.

