How to make sperm stronger for pregnancy: Here're best tips to follow

Fertility is a complex matter, and there’s no single factor that guarantees you’ll conceive. It depends on many things, among them sperm quality.

If you’re looking for ways to up the chances of conception, here are some strategies for how to make sperm stronger for pregnancy.

How much sperm does it take to get pregnant?

For any sperm test, you must provide a sample for analysis. Semen analysis measures different parameters that can tell you about your fertility including:

Semen volume: How much semen is present in a sample. Sperm count: This is the total number of sperm in a sample. The higher your sperm count, the more likely you will fertilize an egg. Sperm motility: This refers to how sperm move and their ability to swim. If sperm have high motility, they have a better chance of reaching an egg. Sperm morphology: This is the shape of your sperm. If you have sperm with abnormal morphology, it can’t fuse with an egg and fertilize it. Sperm vitality: This is the number of live sperm present. If not enough sperm are alive, they won’t be able to make the journey to the egg.

What is a normal sperm count?

Your count is considered normal if there are 39 million or more total sperm in your ejaculate (or more than 15 million per millilitre of semen).

However, there is a lot more to conception than just the number of sperm. For example, if you have a normal sperm count but none of the sperm is swimming forward, it’s not possible to conceive naturally.

Thick semen: is it better for pregnancy?

Thick semen might offer advantages over thin, runny semen, such as holding a higher number of sperm. Thicker semen may also have an easier time staying in the reproductive system long enough to fertilize an egg.

Meanwhile, you have to keep in mind that semen characteristics vary from person to person, so if your ejaculate is occasionally watery or slightly thicker, it isn’t a cause for concern. Only a semen analysis can tell whether your sperm is healthy.

How to make sperm thicker and stronger

When it comes to getting stronger sperm, there are some things you can do. Healthier sperm means stronger swimmers that are more likely to reach an egg to fertilize it. Here are seven ways you can support sperm health and boost semen quality.

Stop smoking

Cigarettes and secondhand tobacco smoke exposure are known to affect fertility. Smoking can harm the reproductive system and damage sperm DNA. Quitting cigarettes may improve semen volume and sperm count

Stay physically active

There are many benefits of exercise that can boost your physical, mental, and even sexual health. Keeping active on a regular basis can lead to a higher sperm count and improve their ability to swim forward.

Eat a healthy diet

You’ve probably heard that a nutritious, balanced diet is important for overall health. But did you know it’s also linked to semen quality and sperm health?

Fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains are packed with nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants that may improve sperm count and help them swim better.

Maintain a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight also supports healthy sperm. In one small study, people with obesity who lost weight had better quality semen.

Drink less alcohol

Alcohol consumption (especially chronic use) can negatively impact the body in all sorts of ways.