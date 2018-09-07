Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make tomato and sugar face scrub


How to make tomato and sugar face scrub

Exfoliating the face will give bright, plump and smooth glowing skin.

  Published:
Tomato and sugar face scrub play

Tomato and sugar face scrub

Sugar and tomatoes are the best kitchen ingredients for exfoliating the face because it really works well and it is probably the easiest DIY homemade skin care product ever.

Sugar acts as the main scrub part, removing the dead skin cells and regenerating fresh new ones.

Tomatoes are extremely rich in the potent antioxidant Lycopene which is mostly found in tomatoes or tomato-based products such as tomato ketchup and tomato puree.

  • Ingredients

1 medium or large tomato (green stalk intact)

1-3 tbsp sugar (granulated)

  • Method

Dampen the skin.

Cut the top of the tomato off. You will need the top as this will be the scrubber pad so do not cut the top too thinly.

Put the sugar on the side plate and spread it a little with the back of the spoon.

Get your tomato top and dip it in the sugar, twist it around in the sugar to get even coating.

Start on the forehead and gently scrub in a small circular motion. Move down to around the outer eye area (avoiding eyelids and under the eye area) and move over the face, nose, mouth, chin, and neck. The facial brush may be used to go over the face for an extra benefit.

Relax for 10 minutes and eat the other part of the tomato.

Rinse off with tepid water.

Pat the skin dry and apply your moisturizer.

