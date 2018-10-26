How to make your own baby powder

news

Most of the baby powder on the market contains talc which is closely related to asbestos and has been linked to various cancers.

Take good care of your baby’s tender skin by using homemade products to avoid skin irritation. There are natural alternatives that are incredibly easy to make and work better without the side of cancer.

READ ALSO:Try these pepper face mask for glowing skin

Ingredients

1 cup arrowroot powder

1/2 cup French Montmorillonite clay

2 tablespoons marshmallow root powder

3 to 5 drops essential oil, such as lavender, myrrh, or orange blossom

Method

Combine the arrowroot powder, French Montmorillonite clay and marshmallow root powder in a bowl and whisk together until the powders are a uniform color.

Optional - Add the essential oils: While continuing to whisk, add 3 to 5 drops of essential oil and continue to whisk until blended.

READ ALSO:How to use honey to get rid of chicken pox scars

Let the powder sit overnight: Cover the bowl with a tea towel and let the powder sit overnight so that the moisture in the essential oil can evaporate. If opting not to use essential oil, skip this step and go straight to step 4.

Store in an airtight container: Whisk the mixture once more to make sure the essential oil is evenly dispersed and then transfer to an airtight shaker. A clean, unused salt shaker works well, as does a cute canister and puff combo.