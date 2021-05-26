RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian way

Authors:

Efua Eshun

Light soup is a Ghanaian soup that can be used to eat various foods including Fufu, rice, kokonte, among others. It is very simple to cook and also has various recipes. But, here’s the recipe for light soup prepared the Ghanaian way.

Light soup is a Ghanaian soup
Light soup is a Ghanaian soup Pulse Ghana

Ingredients to use:

Recommended articles
  • Meat 
  • Onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes
  • Meat seasoning
  • Garden eggs, Turkey berries (Kwahu nsusua)
  • Salt
  • Water

Pre-cooking prep:

  • Wash, boil and blend garden eggs, turkey berries, 1 onion bulb, green pepper, and tomatoes in a separate saucepan. Amount to use will depend on the amount of light soup to be prepared.
  • Blend garlic and ginger
  • Cut meat to desired sizes and wash thoroughly.

Process:

  • Put cut and washed meat into a saucepan. 
  • Pour seasoning onto the meat, add diced onions, blended garlic and ginger, and salt and steam for about 5-10 minutes. Stir intermittently. 
  • Add about 2-3 cups of water and allow the meat to cook a little longer. 
  • Sieve blended garden eggs, turkey berries, onion and green pepper into the mixture and bring to boil. 
  • After 10-15 minutes, add tomato paste and allow to boil for about 10 more minutes. 
  • Add salt to taste. Your light soup will be ready in a few minutes.

Authors:

Efua Eshun

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea [Credit - CapitalFM]