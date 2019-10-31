Did you also know that ginger also has amazing beauty benefits? The ginger face mask helps to clear all the stubborn acne mask.
Because of its toning and antioxidant properties, ginger can reduce the appearance of hypopigmented scars-scars that are white or much lighter than your skin tone.
Ingredients
- Fresh Ginger root
- Organic Raw Honey
- Water
- Blender or food processor
Method
- Wash your ginger and then peel it
- Cut ginger into small pieces
- Add fresh ginger and water to your blender. Use the pulse blend option to create the juice.
- Strain the mixture (to remove pulp)
- Take 2 tablespoons of your ginger juice and add it to a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of organic honey to create the ginger face mask.