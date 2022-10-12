RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How to use coconut milk to stimulate hair growth

Berlinda Entsie

When you're trying to grow your hair thicker and longer, the process can seem to take forever.

Using coconut milk to stimulate hair growth
Using coconut milk to stimulate hair growth

According to research, hair grows about six inches each year on average, but oftentimes that growth feels minimal, especially when most folks lose 50-100 hairs each day.

Read Also

While it seems that for some women, enviably long hair just happens, for the rest of us, tweaking certain aspects of our day-to-day haircare regimen must be made.

Coconut in itself has several health benefits. While coconut oil has proven benefits for hair health, consuming coconut water is considered really healthy too.

And when it comes to coconut milk, its benefits on the hair are amazing. Read on to know how:

  • Plain coconut milk

This method works magic on her hair.

Method:

You just need 1/4th cup of coconut milk

Slightly warm the coconut milk.

Massage your hair and scalp with the coconut milk for around 15 minutes.

Cover your head with a shower cap. After keeping it on for an hour, wash your hair.

  • Coconut milk and honey mask for hair

Ingredients

4 spoons of coconut milk

2 spoons of honey

Method:

Mix the 2 ingredients together. Massage it well on the scalp and hair strands.

Keep the mix on for 1-2 hours as preferred, and wash it off.

  • Coconut milk and olive oil mix

Ingredients

4 spoons of coconut milk

1 spoon of olive oil

1 spoon of honey

Method

Take a bowl with the 3 ingredients added to it. Make sure you bring it to a lukewarm temperature.

Apply it thoroughly on the scalp and hair.

Wait patiently for an hour and wash it with a regular shampoo.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Woman drinking water(medicalnewstoday)

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

breastfeeding-baby (AmericanAcademyofPediatrics)

Dear men, sucking breast does not prevent breast cancer - Expert reveals