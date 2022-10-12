How to use coconut milk to stimulate hair growth

While it seems that for some women, enviably long hair just happens, for the rest of us, tweaking certain aspects of our day-to-day haircare regimen must be made.

Coconut in itself has several health benefits. While coconut oil has proven benefits for hair health, consuming coconut water is considered really healthy too.

And when it comes to coconut milk, its benefits on the hair are amazing. Read on to know how:

Plain coconut milk

This method works magic on her hair.

Method:

You just need 1/4th cup of coconut milk

Slightly warm the coconut milk.

Massage your hair and scalp with the coconut milk for around 15 minutes.

Cover your head with a shower cap. After keeping it on for an hour, wash your hair.

Coconut milk and honey mask for hair

Ingredients

4 spoons of coconut milk

2 spoons of honey

Method:

Mix the 2 ingredients together. Massage it well on the scalp and hair strands.

Keep the mix on for 1-2 hours as preferred, and wash it off.

Coconut milk and olive oil mix

Ingredients

4 spoons of coconut milk

1 spoon of olive oil

1 spoon of honey

Method

Take a bowl with the 3 ingredients added to it. Make sure you bring it to a lukewarm temperature.

Apply it thoroughly on the scalp and hair.