How to use salt to test for pregnancy

Cheap and effective ways to test for pregnancy using salt.
Natural remedies are always the best. Common salt, also known as sodium chloride, is an omnipresent ingredient used for seasoning in everyday foods.
Along with its culinary usage, it is also used to test for pregnancy when you miss your period.
Salt
Urine
When you wake up in the morning, go straight to the washroom and urinate in the bowl.
Now add a considerable amount of salt to the urine in the bowl.
Stir the solution with your stirrer for a few seconds.
Leave the solution for about ten (10) minutes.
If it becomes frothy then you are pregnant.