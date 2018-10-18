How to use salt to test for pregnancy

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Some pregnancy test kits don’t give accurate results. Some women are always left disappointed only to find out they are pregnancy weeks after.

Natural remedies are always the best. Common salt, also known as sodium chloride, is an omnipresent ingredient used for seasoning in everyday foods.

Along with its culinary usage, it is also used to test for pregnancy when you miss your period.

Ingredients

Salt

Urine

Method

When you wake up in the morning, go straight to the washroom and urinate in the bowl.

Now add a considerable amount of salt to the urine in the bowl.

Stir the solution with your stirrer for a few seconds.

Leave the solution for about ten (10) minutes.

If it becomes frothy then you are pregnant.