Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How to use salt to test for pregnancy

Cheap and effective ways to test for pregnancy using salt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman with pregnancy test in hands play

Woman with pregnancy test in hands

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Some pregnancy test kits don’t give accurate results. Some women are always left disappointed only to find out they are pregnancy weeks after.

Natural remedies are always the best. Common salt, also known as sodium chloride, is an omnipresent ingredient used for seasoning in everyday foods.

Along with its culinary usage, it is also used to test for pregnancy when you miss your period.

READ ALSO: 3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy

  • Ingredients

Salt

Urine

  • Method

When you wake up in the morning, go straight to the washroom and urinate in the bowl.

Now add a considerable amount of salt to the urine in the bowl.

Stir the solution with your stirrer for a few seconds.

Leave the solution for about ten (10) minutes.

If it becomes frothy then you are pregnant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to make detergent at home How to make detergent at home
Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning
3 health benefits of weightlifting 3 health benefits of weightlifting
10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana 10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana
4 health benefits of adding milk to your breakfast 4 health benefits of adding milk to your breakfast
Here is why pregnant women shouldn't shave before delivery Here is why pregnant women shouldn't shave before delivery

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 3 health benefits of weightliftingbullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
5 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volumebullet
6 10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghanabullet
7 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
8 Here is why pregnant women shouldn't shave before deliverybullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
10 How to make detergent at homebullet

Related Articles

How to make detergent at home
Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning
Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks
Beauty Tips Try these garlic face mask for flawless skin
Buttocks Wahala Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods
Weight loss 5 simple juice recipes for fast weight loss
Bridal Beauty 8 beautiful natural hairstyle inspirations for brides

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
3 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet

Beauty & Health

Blanck magazine releases special issue to mark World Mental Health Day
Blanck magazine's coverage of World Mental Health Day is exactly what we needed
Fasting 6 surprising health benefits of fasting
Urine 4 dangers of holding in your urine for too long
Former beauty queen, Menaye Donkor
Beauty Tips 3 ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
X
Advertisement