How walking can reduce the risk of getting heart attack, cancer - Study

According to a new study published in journals JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology, walking roughly 10,000 steps per day is associated with a 50 percent reduced risk of dementia.

So if you are doubting your activity tracker or thinking of investing in one, stick to it as keeping a daily step count of around 10,000 steps can prove wonderful for your health in the long run.

What researchers found

The new research looked at fitness tracking data from nearly 80,000 individuals. They found that those who sped up their step rate per minute gained more benefits from their daily walks.

So along with an increase in your daily step count, you can gain more health benefits from walking by going at a quicker pace.

According to the study, people who walked at a brisk pace (80 to 100 steps per minute) for 30 minutes per day, had a 25 percent lower risk of developing heart disease or cancer.

They also had a 30 percent lower risk of dementia, and a 35 percent lower risk of all-cause mortality. These were found based on their comparison to those who walked at a slower average pace.

​Brief bursts of walking also work

If walking at a higher pace for 30 minutes is too difficult for you, the researchers note that you can still get the same benefits by brisk walking in short intervals. The results held true even when the researchers looked at “the 30 highest, not necessarily consecutive, minutes in a day.”

“It doesn’t have to be a consecutive 30-minute session. It can just be in brief bursts here and there throughout your day,” Matthew Ahmadi, study author and a research fellow at the University of Sydney, told The New York Times.

​It’s ok if you can’t reach 10,000 steps

The researchers found that participants who took an average of 9,800 steps per day gained optimal benefits from walking. Specifically, they noted that with each additional 2,000 steps per day, participants lowered their risk of premature death, heart disease as well as cancer by about 10 percent.

However, they also observed health benefits in those whose total step counts fell under 9,800-10,000.

The benefits may have continued to grow for those who took more than 10,000 steps per day, however, too few study participants reached that level of activity to collect enough data to determine any conclusive additional benefits.

Expert tips for walking

To increase your daily step count, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, suggests beginning by choosing a route and time of day that you can easily stick to.

Their experts advise that the key is to “start slowly and work up to being physically active 150 minutes a week.”

Some other great ways to improve your daily count can be done by taking your dog for walks, walking as a way to socialise with friends or neighbours, walking any time you find yourself waiting, parking farther away from your destinations, taking the stairs instead of an elevator, and taking short walking breaks throughout your workday.

Aim to walk at a moderate intensity pace to raise your heart rate and break a sweat.