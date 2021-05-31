Inside look of ACJ320neo G-KELT, the private jet President Akufo-Addo travelled with

This was part of efforts to engage the rest of the world on the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and to seek foreign investments to Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

He was joined by other African and European leaders to attend a Summit on Financing African Economies in Paris, chaired by President Emmanuel Macron.

The President then moved to Brussels, Belgium, where he held bilateral talks with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel and other officials of the European Council.

Akufo-Addo’s last stop was at Johannesburg, South Africa, where he addressed the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

The President is said to have embarked on these foreign trips using the Airbus ACJ320neo G-KELT, which is owned by Acropolis Aviation.

Pulse Ghana

The ACJ320neo G-KELT is one of the most luxurious in the world and has a capacity of just 17 passengers.

Pulse.com.gh brings you photos of how the ACJ320neo G-KELT looks like from the inside:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana