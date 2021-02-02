For most women, periods mostly work like clockwork. However, there can be times your period cycle may be later than usual.

High-stress levels, unorderly eating habits, sedentary lifestyle and hormonal changes can be blamed. Or, there could be times a woman wants to get her periods earlier than usual.

While fertility treatments, medicines can sometimes help regulate a cycle, they may not always be the preferred choice. In lack of it, altering your diet is one of the safest ways to naturally regulate your cycle.

There are also some foods which promise the benefits of inducing menstruation, naturally.

So the next time you are in the search for a solution to solve your period woes, be sure to rely on these food options. Check them below

Ginger

Ginger works as an ’emmenagogue’, which helps induce and regulate menstrual flow in the body. One of the best benefits of having ginger to regulate menstrual problems is that it can be had in a variety of forms.

If you must try, consider making a ginger brew tea with honey added on top of it, which is another anti-inflammatory and beneficial agent.

Vitamin-C rich foods

Every person is suggested to include plenty of vitamin-c rich foods in his or her diet. It’s not just something which benefits your immunity, wards off sickness but also may help get periods on time. Yes! You read that right.

Some experts believe that Vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables have properties which increase oestrogen production in the body, reduce progesterone count and smoothen out shedding of the uterine lining. Some fruits can also work generate heat in the body, which is good for your fertility.

Turmeric

Essential to cooking, turmeric also works as an emmenagogue, helping relieve menstrual problems, increasing production of oestrogen and reducing progesterone levels, which help promote easier and regular menstruation.

Turmeric is also considered to have antispasmodic effects, which again benefits menstrual and reproductive health. To increase your consumption of turmeric, make sure you have 1-2 tablespoons of it in a day.

Papaya

Papaya is considered to be nature’s remedy to treat period irregularities. Papaya contains a rich source of carotene, which helps speed up the production of oestrogen in the body, which in turn, can induce periods.

Further, papaya is known to cause contractions in the uterus and helps shed the uterine lining, which can bring periods earlier as well. If you want to regulate your periods, consider having a serving regularly. Papaya juice or extract may also be utilized.