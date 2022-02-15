Is your penis normal? Here's what to know about the organ

There are many different things that can affect the health of your penis, including your hygiene practices, lifestyle changes, and any underlying health conditions.

Although many people with a penis are relatively familiar with its antics, there’s more to this appendage than meets the eye. Here are some things you need to know:

The pleasure zone

Many men consider the underside of the glans (head) of the penis and the underside of the shaft to be most sensitive to sexual pleasure.

The underside of the glans and underside of the shaft had the highest sensitivity rating for a significant majority of men, followed by the upper side of the glans, left and right sides of the glans, sides of the penis, upper side of the shaft, and foreskin.

The penis may be a 'Grower' or a 'Show-er'

Among men, there is no consistent relationship between the size of the flaccid penis and its full erect length.

You can't assume that a dude with a big, limp penis gets much bigger with an erection. And the guy whose penis looks tiny might get a surprisingly big erection.

An analysis of more than a thousand measurements shows that shorter flaccid penises tend to gain about twice as much length as longer flaccid penises.

A penis that doesn't gain much length with an erection has become known as a "show-er," and a penis that gains a lot is said to be a "grower."

Sensitivity declines with age

Studies show that the penis steadily loses sensitivity as men age though it's hard to say exactly by how much. That's because different researchers have used different ways to stimulate the penis and measure sensitivity.

In general, the sensitivity of the penis is gauged by the least amount of stimulation a man is able to feel. That is called the "sensory threshold."

Use it or lose it

You need to have erections regularly to keep your penis in shape. It has to be essentially exercised.

To maintain a healthy tone, the smooth muscle of the penis must be periodically enriched with oxygen by the rush of blood that engorges the penis and makes it erect.