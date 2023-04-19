ADVERTISEMENT
Itchy pubic hair? Here's why this happens, remedies

Berlinda Entsie

Experiencing itchy pubic hair can be troubling and irritating.

Why pubic hair is itchy
Both men and women experience itchy pubic hair. The discomfort that comes with it can be very distracting.

The purpose of pubic hair is to prevent dirt or pathogens from entering the genitals and to reduce friction while having sex.

Occasionally, you can get an itch on any part of the body, including the pubic area.

Here are some potential causes of itchy pubic hair:

  • Razor burn

Razor burn can lead to an itchy pubic region in many people. Cutting the hairs in this area may cause irritation, which can be worse if a person shaves too fast or uses a dull razor.

  • Candidiasis

Candidiasis, also known as a yeast infection, occurs due to an overgrowth of candida fungi. It thrives in warmth and moisture, and your pubic area is exactly that. Candidiasis affects the skin folds or the genital region. You might have to deal with painful urination, red rashes with blisters and abnormal discharge.

  • Eczema
Atopic dermatitis is a common form of eczema, and it gives you scaly red rashes forming bumps. Eczema can be triggered by certain factors such as extreme weather, chemicals, fragrances in soap products, dry skin, and stress.

Here are some ways to prevent itchiness around your private parts.

  • Wear clean underwear

Many people make underwear mistakes. Just remember to always wear clean underwear and change after periods or excessive sweating. It is important to prevent moisture which may breed bacteria that causes irritation and infection. Wear good quality underwear to reduce friction and sweating, which damages the hair follicles.

  • Practice proper shaving techniques

Use sharp scissors to trim long pubic hair before shaving. A new razor should be used. You should rinse it at certain intervals to avoid clogging.

  • Keep the pubic area dry

Bacteria and fungus which cause infection and itching can only survive in moist conditions. Spending a long period in wet clothes, such as bathing suits or workout clothes is harmful. They prevent air circulation and increase the chance of bacteria build-up.

  • Oral antifungal medications
They can be prescribed to kill the fungus which causes fungal infections such as candidiasis, or intertrigo to prevent itching and other symptoms.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
